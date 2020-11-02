Earnings results for Criteo (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6600000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Masonite International last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company earned $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Masonite International has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Masonite International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Criteo (NYSE:DOOR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Masonite International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.48%. The high price target for DOOR is $125.00 and the low price target for DOOR is $69.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Masonite International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.10, Masonite International has a forecasted upside of 11.5% from its current price of $88.00. Masonite International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Criteo (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International does not currently pay a dividend. Masonite International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Criteo (NYSE:DOOR)

In the past three months, Masonite International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Masonite International is held by insiders. 97.73% of the stock of Masonite International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Criteo (NYSE:DOOR



Earnings for Masonite International are expected to grow by 24.22% in the coming year, from $5.78 to $7.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Masonite International is 27.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Masonite International is 27.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 28.91. Masonite International has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

