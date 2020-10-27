Earnings results for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Criteo last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business earned $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Criteo has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Criteo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Criteo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.95%. The high price target for CRTO is $17.00 and the low price target for CRTO is $9.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Criteo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.31, Criteo has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $14.00. Criteo has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo does not currently pay a dividend. Criteo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

In the past three months, Criteo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,979.00 in company stock. Only 4.56% of the stock of Criteo is held by insiders. 77.83% of the stock of Criteo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO



Earnings for Criteo are expected to decrease by -26.79% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Criteo is 11.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Criteo is 11.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.52. Criteo has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

