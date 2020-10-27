Earnings results for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Crocs last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Crocs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crocs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.59%. The high price target for CROX is $60.00 and the low price target for CROX is $43.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crocs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.36, Crocs has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $52.24. Crocs has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs does not currently pay a dividend. Crocs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

In the past three months, Crocs insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $380,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.42% of the stock of Crocs is held by insiders. 96.61% of the stock of Crocs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX



Earnings for Crocs are expected to grow by 12.98% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Crocs is 29.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Crocs is 29.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 55.58. Crocs has a P/B Ratio of 27.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

