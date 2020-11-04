Earnings results for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Cross Country Healthcare last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company earned $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Cross Country Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cross Country Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.94%. The high price target for CCRN is $10.00 and the low price target for CCRN is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cross Country Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.10, Cross Country Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $8.26. Cross Country Healthcare has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Cross Country Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

In the past three months, Cross Country Healthcare insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $47,910.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Cross Country Healthcare is held by insiders. 91.02% of the stock of Cross Country Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN



Earnings for Cross Country Healthcare are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Cross Country Healthcare is -14.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cross Country Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 4.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cross Country Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

