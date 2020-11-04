Earnings results for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

CrossAmerica Partners last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. CrossAmerica Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrossAmerica Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.71%. The high price target for CAPL is $17.00 and the low price target for CAPL is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CrossAmerica Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, CrossAmerica Partners has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $14.00. CrossAmerica Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 15.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CrossAmerica Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 411.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, CrossAmerica Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 250.00% in the coming year. This indicates that CrossAmerica Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

In the past three months, CrossAmerica Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.42% of the stock of CrossAmerica Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL



Earnings for CrossAmerica Partners are expected to grow by 82.61% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 5.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 5.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02. CrossAmerica Partners has a P/B Ratio of 6.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

