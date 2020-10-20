Earnings results for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.
Analyst Opinion on CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)
5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.88%. The high price target for CFB is $15.00 and the low price target for CFB is $9.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”
CrossFirst Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.25, CrossFirst Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 30.9% from its current price of $9.36. CrossFirst Bankshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.
Dividend Strength: CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)
CrossFirst Bankshares does not currently pay a dividend. CrossFirst Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)
In the past three months, CrossFirst Bankshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $53,095.00 in company stock.
Earnings and Valuation of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB
