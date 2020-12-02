Earnings results for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

CrowdStrike last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business earned $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. CrowdStrike has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.74, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.94%. The high price target for CRWD is $190.00 and the low price target for CRWD is $70.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CrowdStrike has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $138.74, CrowdStrike has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $147.50. CrowdStrike has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

CrowdStrike does not currently pay a dividend. CrowdStrike does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CrowdStrike insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $139,851,268.00 in company stock. Only 11.32% of the stock of CrowdStrike is held by insiders. 62.22% of the stock of CrowdStrike is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CrowdStrike are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of CrowdStrike is -273.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CrowdStrike is -273.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CrowdStrike has a P/B Ratio of 40.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

