Earnings results for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.4. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $176.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.02%. The high price target for CCI is $197.00 and the low price target for CCI is $149.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $176.00, CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $164.46. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays a meaningful dividend of 2.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH is 84.36%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.53% next year. This indicates that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

In the past three months, CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,306,980.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH is held by insiders. 93.09% of the stock of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI



Earnings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH are expected to grow by 12.59% in the coming year, from $5.72 to $6.44 per share. The P/E ratio of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH is 91.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH is 91.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a PEG Ratio of 1.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a P/B Ratio of 6.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

