Earnings results for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.56.

Crown last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company earned $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Crown has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.09%. The high price target for CCK is $100.00 and the low price target for CCK is $61.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crown has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.17, Crown has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $83.26. Crown has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown does not currently pay a dividend. Crown does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown (NYSE:CCK)

In the past three months, Crown insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $417,088.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Crown is held by insiders. 88.50% of the stock of Crown is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown (NYSE:CCK



Earnings for Crown are expected to grow by 9.63% in the coming year, from $5.19 to $5.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Crown is 23.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Crown is 23.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.93. Crown has a PEG Ratio of 3.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crown has a P/B Ratio of 5.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

