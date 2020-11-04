Earnings results for CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

CryoLife last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. CryoLife has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year. CryoLife has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CryoLife in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.29%. The high price target for CRY is $29.00 and the low price target for CRY is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CryoLife has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.50, CryoLife has a forecasted upside of 49.3% from its current price of $18.42. CryoLife has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife does not currently pay a dividend. CryoLife does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

In the past three months, CryoLife insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $166,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of CryoLife is held by insiders. 90.96% of the stock of CryoLife is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY



Earnings for CryoLife are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of CryoLife is -61.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CryoLife is -61.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CryoLife has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here