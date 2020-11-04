Earnings results for CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

CSG Systems International last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. CSG Systems International has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. CSG Systems International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CSG Systems International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.72%. The high price target for CSGS is $52.00 and the low price target for CSGS is $52.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CSG Systems International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, CSG Systems International has a forecasted upside of 30.7% from its current price of $39.78. CSG Systems International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CSG Systems International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CSG Systems International is 30.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CSG Systems International will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.33% next year. This indicates that CSG Systems International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

In the past three months, CSG Systems International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.07% of the stock of CSG Systems International is held by insiders. 94.29% of the stock of CSG Systems International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS



Earnings for CSG Systems International are expected to grow by 10.59% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of CSG Systems International is 17.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of CSG Systems International is 17.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. CSG Systems International has a P/B Ratio of 3.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

