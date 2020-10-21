Earnings results for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

CSX last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. CSX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CSX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.05%. The high price target for CSX is $95.00 and the low price target for CSX is $52.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CSX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.17, CSX has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $80.13. CSX has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX has a dividend yield of 1.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CSX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CSX is 24.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CSX will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.76% next year. This indicates that CSX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

In the past three months, CSX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,140,916.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of CSX is held by insiders. 73.51% of the stock of CSX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX



Earnings for CSX are expected to grow by 17.65% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $4.20 per share. The P/E ratio of CSX is 21.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of CSX is 21.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21. CSX has a PEG Ratio of 2.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CSX has a P/B Ratio of 5.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

