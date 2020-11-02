Earnings results for CTO Realty Growth (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Ichor last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company earned $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Ichor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CTO Realty Growth (NASDAQ:ICHR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ichor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.00%. The high price target for ICHR is $42.00 and the low price target for ICHR is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ichor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.29, Ichor has a forecasted upside of 56.0% from its current price of $23.26. Ichor has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CTO Realty Growth (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor does not currently pay a dividend. Ichor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CTO Realty Growth (NASDAQ:ICHR)

In the past three months, Ichor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,859,626.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Ichor is held by insiders. 82.54% of the stock of Ichor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CTO Realty Growth (NASDAQ:ICHR



Earnings for Ichor are expected to grow by 29.17% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Ichor is 27.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Ichor is 27.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.53. Ichor has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here