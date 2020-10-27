Earnings results for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

CTO Realty Growth last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.46. The company earned $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 million. CTO Realty Growth has generated $23.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.1.

Analyst Opinion on CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CTO Realty Growth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.70%. The high price target for CTO is $55.00 and the low price target for CTO is $55.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CTO Realty Growth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, CTO Realty Growth has a forecasted upside of 30.7% from its current price of $42.08. CTO Realty Growth has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth pays a meaningful dividend of 3.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CTO Realty Growth does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CTO Realty Growth is 6.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, CTO Realty Growth will have a dividend payout ratio of 145.45% in the coming year. This indicates that CTO Realty Growth may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

In the past three months, CTO Realty Growth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of CTO Realty Growth is held by insiders. 71.90% of the stock of CTO Realty Growth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO



Earnings for CTO Realty Growth are expected to decrease by -94.62% in the coming year, from $20.43 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of CTO Realty Growth is 2.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of CTO Realty Growth is 2.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. CTO Realty Growth has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

