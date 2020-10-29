Earnings results for CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

CTS last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. Its revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.7. CTS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CTS (NYSE:CTS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CTS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.08%. The high price target for CTS is $25.00 and the low price target for CTS is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CTS has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, CTS has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $25.53. CTS has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CTS does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CTS is 11.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CTS will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.91% next year. This indicates that CTS will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CTS (NYSE:CTS)

In the past three months, CTS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.25% of the stock of CTS is held by insiders. 92.61% of the stock of CTS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CTS (NYSE:CTS



Earnings for CTS are expected to grow by 43.75% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of CTS is 38.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of CTS is 38.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. CTS has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

