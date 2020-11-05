Earnings results for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

CubeSmart last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm earned $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Its revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. CubeSmart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CubeSmart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.14%. The high price target for CUBE is $42.00 and the low price target for CUBE is $21.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CubeSmart has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.40, CubeSmart has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $34.21. CubeSmart has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart pays a meaningful dividend of 3.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CubeSmart has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CubeSmart is 78.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, CubeSmart will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.11% in the coming year. This indicates that CubeSmart may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

In the past three months, CubeSmart insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $314,500.00 in company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of CubeSmart is held by insiders. 98.44% of the stock of CubeSmart is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE



Earnings for CubeSmart are expected to grow by 3.68% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of CubeSmart is 40.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of CubeSmart is 40.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. CubeSmart has a PEG Ratio of 13.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CubeSmart has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

