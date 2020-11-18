Earnings results for Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.03.

Analyst Opinion on Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cubic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.26%. The high price target for CUB is $68.00 and the low price target for CUB is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cubic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.29, Cubic has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $65.06. Cubic has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic has a dividend yield of 0.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cubic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cubic is 8.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cubic will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.74% next year. This indicates that Cubic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

In the past three months, Cubic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,010,920.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Cubic is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Cubic (NYSE:CUB



Earnings for Cubic are expected to grow by 22.13% in the coming year, from $2.53 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Cubic is 20.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Cubic is 20.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 71.73. Cubic has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

