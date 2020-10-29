Earnings results for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers has generated $6.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Cullen/Frost Bankers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.35%. The high price target for CFR is $97.00 and the low price target for CFR is $60.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cullen/Frost Bankers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.80, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a forecasted upside of 18.4% from its current price of $66.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cullen/Frost Bankers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 41.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cullen/Frost Bankers will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.14% next year. This indicates that Cullen/Frost Bankers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

In the past three months, Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.75% of the stock of Cullen/Frost Bankers is held by insiders. 84.22% of the stock of Cullen/Frost Bankers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR



Earnings for Cullen/Frost Bankers are expected to grow by 44.37% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $4.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 12.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 12.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a PEG Ratio of 2.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here