Earnings results for Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Culp last released its earnings data on September 2nd, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.26. The business earned $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.06 million. Culp has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Culp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Culp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.45%. The high price target for CULP is $15.00 and the low price target for CULP is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Culp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Culp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Culp is 200.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Culp will have a dividend payout ratio of 91.30% in the coming year. This indicates that Culp may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Culp (NYSE:CULP)

In the past three months, Culp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Culp is held by insiders. 62.62% of the stock of Culp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Culp (NYSE:CULP



Earnings for Culp are expected to grow by 6.98% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Culp is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Culp is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Culp has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

