Earnings results for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.83.

Cummins last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cummins has generated $15.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Cummins has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cummins in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $205.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.68%. The high price target for CMI is $255.00 and the low price target for CMI is $150.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 15 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cummins has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.26, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $205.95, Cummins has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $220.68. Cummins has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cummins does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cummins is 34.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cummins will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.07% next year. This indicates that Cummins will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

In the past three months, Cummins insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Cummins is held by insiders. 82.40% of the stock of Cummins is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cummins are expected to grow by 25.42% in the coming year, from $9.48 to $11.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Cummins is 19.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of Cummins is 19.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 37.46. Cummins has a PEG Ratio of 3.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cummins has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

