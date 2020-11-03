Earnings results for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Curis last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Curis has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Curis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Curis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 294.74%. The high price target for CRIS is $5.00 and the low price target for CRIS is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Curis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Curis has a forecasted upside of 294.7% from its current price of $1.14. Curis has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis does not currently pay a dividend. Curis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

In the past three months, Curis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.34% of the stock of Curis is held by insiders. 36.86% of the stock of Curis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS



Earnings for Curis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Curis is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Curis is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here