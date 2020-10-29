Earnings results for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

CURO Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.09 million. CURO Group has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. CURO Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CURO Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.36%. The high price target for CURO is $16.00 and the low price target for CURO is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CURO Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, CURO Group has a forecasted upside of 90.4% from its current price of $7.88. CURO Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

CURO Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CURO Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CURO Group is 8.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CURO Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.00% next year. This indicates that CURO Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, CURO Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.46% of the stock of CURO Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.76% of the stock of CURO Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for CURO Group are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of CURO Group is 2.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of CURO Group is 2.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. CURO Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

