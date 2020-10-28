Earnings results for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.95.

Curtiss-Wright last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has generated $7.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Curtiss-Wright has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Curtiss-Wright in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.10%. The high price target for CW is $139.00 and the low price target for CW is $115.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Curtiss-Wright does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Curtiss-Wright is 9.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Curtiss-Wright will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.18% next year. This indicates that Curtiss-Wright will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

In the past three months, Curtiss-Wright insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Curtiss-Wright is held by insiders. 78.21% of the stock of Curtiss-Wright is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW



Earnings for Curtiss-Wright are expected to grow by 9.13% in the coming year, from $6.79 to $7.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Curtiss-Wright is 14.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Curtiss-Wright is 14.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 30.25. Curtiss-Wright has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

