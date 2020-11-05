Earnings results for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Cushman & Wakefield last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cushman & Wakefield has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cushman & Wakefield has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.20%. The high price target for CWK is $17.00 and the low price target for CWK is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield does not currently pay a dividend. Cushman & Wakefield does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

In the past three months, Cushman & Wakefield insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Cushman & Wakefield is held by insiders. 71.22% of the stock of Cushman & Wakefield is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK



Earnings for Cushman & Wakefield are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Cushman & Wakefield is -20.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cushman & Wakefield is -20.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cushman & Wakefield has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

