Earnings results for Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has generated ($3.22) earnings per share over the last year. Karyopharm Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ:KPTI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 124.17%. The high price target for KPTI is $41.00 and the low price target for KPTI is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Karyopharm Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.22, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 124.2% from its current price of $14.82. Karyopharm Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Karyopharm Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ:KPTI)

In the past three months, Karyopharm Therapeutics insiders have sold 767.99% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $109,050.00 in company stock and sold $946,548.00 in company stock. Only 13.26% of the stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics is held by insiders. 95.90% of the stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ:KPTI



Earnings for Karyopharm Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.63) to ($1.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics is -5.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics is -5.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 18.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here