Earnings results for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Customers Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company earned $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Customers Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.41%. The high price target for CUBI is $27.00 and the low price target for CUBI is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Customers Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.33, Customers Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 56.4% from its current price of $13.00. Customers Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Customers Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

In the past three months, Customers Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $65,815.00 in company stock. Only 9.71% of the stock of Customers Bancorp is held by insiders. 78.79% of the stock of Customers Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI



Earnings for Customers Bancorp are expected to decrease by -6.21% in the coming year, from $2.90 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Customers Bancorp is 5.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Customers Bancorp is 5.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Customers Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

