Earnings results for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Cutera last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Cutera has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Cutera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cutera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.42%. The high price target for CUTR is $26.00 and the low price target for CUTR is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cutera has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Cutera has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $20.44. Cutera has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera does not currently pay a dividend. Cutera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

In the past three months, Cutera insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,112,628.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Cutera is held by insiders. 92.92% of the stock of Cutera is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cutera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.16) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Cutera is -10.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cutera is -10.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cutera has a P/B Ratio of 6.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

