Earnings results for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

CVB Financial last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company earned $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million. CVB Financial has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. CVB Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CVB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.10%. The high price target for CVBF is $20.50 and the low price target for CVBF is $20.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CVB Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, CVB Financial has a forecasted upside of 15.1% from its current price of $17.81. CVB Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.09%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CVB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CVB Financial is 48.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CVB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.50% next year. This indicates that CVB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

In the past three months, CVB Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of CVB Financial is held by insiders. 70.70% of the stock of CVB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF



Earnings for CVB Financial are expected to decrease by -3.97% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of CVB Financial is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of CVB Financial is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. CVB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here