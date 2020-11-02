Earnings results for CVS Health (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Regis last posted its earnings data on August 31st, 2020. The reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.35. The firm earned $60.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45 million. Regis has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year. Regis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CVS Health (NYSE:RGS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 937.91%. The high price target for RGS is $108.00 and the low price target for RGS is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.50, Regis has a forecasted upside of 937.9% from its current price of $5.54. Regis has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CVS Health (NYSE:RGS)

Regis does not currently pay a dividend. Regis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CVS Health (NYSE:RGS)

In the past three months, Regis insiders have sold 661.85% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $32,500.00 in company stock and sold $247,600.00 in company stock. Only 33.20% of the stock of Regis is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CVS Health (NYSE:RGS



Earnings for Regis are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Regis is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Regis is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Regis has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

