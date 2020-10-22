Earnings results for CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

CyberOptics last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company earned $16 million during the quarter. CyberOptics has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.5. CyberOptics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CyberOptics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.00%. The high price target for CYBE is $43.00 and the low price target for CYBE is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics does not currently pay a dividend. CyberOptics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

In the past three months, CyberOptics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of CyberOptics is held by insiders. 58.00% of the stock of CyberOptics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE



Earnings for CyberOptics are expected to grow by 8.82% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of CyberOptics is 121.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of CyberOptics is 121.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. CyberOptics has a PEG Ratio of 4.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CyberOptics has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

