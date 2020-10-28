Earnings results for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

CyrusOne last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.54. The business earned $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. Its revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. CyrusOne has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.3. CyrusOne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CyrusOne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.19%. The high price target for CONE is $95.00 and the low price target for CONE is $70.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CyrusOne has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.65, CyrusOne has a forecasted upside of 11.2% from its current price of $74.33. CyrusOne has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CyrusOne does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CyrusOne is 56.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CyrusOne will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.76% next year. This indicates that CyrusOne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

In the past three months, CyrusOne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $830,800.00 in company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of CyrusOne is held by insiders. 98.34% of the stock of CyrusOne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE



Earnings for CyrusOne are expected to grow by 5.67% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.10 per share. The P/E ratio of CyrusOne is 437.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of CyrusOne is 437.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. CyrusOne has a PEG Ratio of 0.88. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CyrusOne has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here