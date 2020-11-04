Earnings results for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Cytokinetics last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business earned $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Cytokinetics has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year. Cytokinetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 106.67%. The high price target for CYTK is $48.00 and the low price target for CYTK is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cytokinetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.56, Cytokinetics has a forecasted upside of 106.7% from its current price of $16.72. Cytokinetics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Cytokinetics does not currently pay a dividend. Cytokinetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cytokinetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,035,326.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Cytokinetics is held by insiders. 81.86% of the stock of Cytokinetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cytokinetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.30) to ($1.96) per share. The P/E ratio of Cytokinetics is -7.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cytokinetics is -7.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

