Earnings results for Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Daktronics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company earned $143.64 million during the quarter. Daktronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.0. Daktronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Dividend Strength: Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics does not currently pay a dividend. Daktronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

In the past three months, Daktronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Daktronics is held by insiders. 54.58% of the stock of Daktronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT



The P/E ratio of Daktronics is 152.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of Daktronics is 152.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 79.11. Daktronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

