Earnings results for Dana (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8.

Fair Isaac last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has generated $6.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.8. Fair Isaac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. Fair Isaac will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dana (NYSE:FICO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $464.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.53%. The high price target for FICO is $550.00 and the low price target for FICO is $319.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fair Isaac has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $464.00, Fair Isaac has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $391.45. Fair Isaac has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dana (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac does not currently pay a dividend. Fair Isaac does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dana (NYSE:FICO)

In the past three months, Fair Isaac insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,178,343.00 in company stock. Only 3.81% of the stock of Fair Isaac is held by insiders. 86.44% of the stock of Fair Isaac is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dana (NYSE:FICO



Earnings for Fair Isaac are expected to grow by 20.25% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $6.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Fair Isaac is 50.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Fair Isaac is 50.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.64. Fair Isaac has a P/B Ratio of 39.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

