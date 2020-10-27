Earnings results for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Dana last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The business earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Its revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Dana has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.87%. The high price target for DAN is $20.00 and the low price target for DAN is $15.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dana has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Dana has a forecasted upside of 22.9% from its current price of $14.65. Dana has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana does not currently pay a dividend. Dana does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dana (NYSE:DAN)

In the past three months, Dana insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $119,765.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Dana is held by insiders. 93.90% of the stock of Dana is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dana (NYSE:DAN



Earnings for Dana are expected to grow by 542.86% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Dana is 35.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Dana is 35.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 37.65. Dana has a PEG Ratio of 9.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dana has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

