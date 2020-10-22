Earnings results for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16.

Danaher last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. Danaher has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Danaher in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $201.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.87%. The high price target for DHR is $234.00 and the low price target for DHR is $169.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Danaher has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $201.93, Danaher has a forecasted downside of 10.9% from its current price of $226.55. Danaher has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher has a dividend yield of 0.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Danaher has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Danaher is 16.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Danaher will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.36% next year. This indicates that Danaher will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

In the past three months, Danaher insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $104,501,669.00 in company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Danaher is held by insiders. 78.01% of the stock of Danaher is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Danaher (NYSE:DHR



Earnings for Danaher are expected to grow by 15.69% in the coming year, from $5.48 to $6.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Danaher is 48.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Danaher is 48.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 23.27. Danaher has a PEG Ratio of 3.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Danaher has a P/B Ratio of 5.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here