Earnings results for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Darling Ingredients last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business earned $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Darling Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Darling Ingredients in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.52%. The high price target for DAR is $84.00 and the low price target for DAR is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Darling Ingredients has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.11, Darling Ingredients has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $45.42. Darling Ingredients has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients does not currently pay a dividend. Darling Ingredients does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

In the past three months, Darling Ingredients insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,173,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.96% of the stock of Darling Ingredients is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR



Earnings for Darling Ingredients are expected to grow by 12.07% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Darling Ingredients is 18.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Darling Ingredients is 18.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.36. Darling Ingredients has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

