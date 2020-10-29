Earnings results for DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

DASAN Zhone Solutions last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year. DASAN Zhone Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020. DASAN Zhone Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DASAN Zhone Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.10%. The high price target for DZSI is $13.50 and the low price target for DZSI is $10.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DASAN Zhone Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, DASAN Zhone Solutions has a forecasted upside of 24.1% from its current price of $9.67. DASAN Zhone Solutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. DASAN Zhone Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

In the past three months, DASAN Zhone Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.10% of the stock of DASAN Zhone Solutions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.85% of the stock of DASAN Zhone Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI



Earnings for DASAN Zhone Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of DASAN Zhone Solutions is -8.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DASAN Zhone Solutions is -8.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

