Earnings results for Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Daseke last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.15 million. Daseke has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. Daseke has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daseke in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.18%. The high price target for DSKE is $8.00 and the low price target for DSKE is $4.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Daseke has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.67, Daseke has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $5.19. Daseke has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke does not currently pay a dividend. Daseke does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

In the past three months, Daseke insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.20% of the stock of Daseke is held by insiders. Only 24.20% of the stock of Daseke is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE



Earnings for Daseke are expected to grow by 260.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Daseke is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Daseke is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Daseke has a P/B Ratio of 4.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

