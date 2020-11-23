Earnings results for Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Datto (NYSE:MSP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Datto in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.93%. The high price target for MSP is $39.00 and the low price target for MSP is $34.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Datto has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.60, Datto has a forecasted upside of 25.9% from its current price of $28.27. Datto has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto does not currently pay a dividend. Datto does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Datto (NYSE:MSP)

In the past three months, Datto insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

