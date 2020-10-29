Earnings results for DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

DaVita last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. The business earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. DaVita has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DaVita in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.17%. The high price target for DVA is $100.00 and the low price target for DVA is $60.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DaVita has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.50, DaVita has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $86.27. DaVita has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita does not currently pay a dividend. DaVita does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

In the past three months, DaVita insiders have sold 6,985.24% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $253,800.00 in company stock and sold $17,982,347.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of DaVita is held by insiders. 91.56% of the stock of DaVita is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DaVita (NYSE:DVA



Earnings for DaVita are expected to grow by 8.84% in the coming year, from $6.90 to $7.51 per share. The P/E ratio of DaVita is 13.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of DaVita is 13.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. DaVita has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DaVita has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

