Earnings results for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.71.

Deckers Outdoor last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Deckers Outdoor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $235.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.70%. The high price target for DECK is $295.00 and the low price target for DECK is $175.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Deckers Outdoor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $235.94, Deckers Outdoor has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $250.21. Deckers Outdoor has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor does not currently pay a dividend. Deckers Outdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

In the past three months, Deckers Outdoor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,542,721.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of Deckers Outdoor is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK



Earnings for Deckers Outdoor are expected to grow by 20.41% in the coming year, from $9.36 to $11.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Deckers Outdoor is 24.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Deckers Outdoor is 24.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. Deckers Outdoor has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Deckers Outdoor has a P/B Ratio of 6.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

