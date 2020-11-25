Earnings results for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/25/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.14.

Deere & Company last announced its earnings results on August 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Its revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Deere & Company has generated $9.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Deere & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. Deere & Company will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Deere & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $223.37, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.58%. The high price target for DE is $285.00 and the low price target for DE is $148.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Deere & Company has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $223.37, Deere & Company has a forecasted downside of 14.6% from its current price of $261.51. Deere & Company has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Deere & Company has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Deere & Company is 30.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Deere & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.29% next year. This indicates that Deere & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

In the past three months, Deere & Company insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,664,527.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Deere & Company is held by insiders. 55.09% of the stock of Deere & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE



Earnings for Deere & Company are expected to grow by 36.40% in the coming year, from $7.61 to $10.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Deere & Company is 30.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.63. The P/E ratio of Deere & Company is 30.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 36.58. Deere & Company has a PEG Ratio of 3.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Deere & Company has a P/B Ratio of 7.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here