Earnings results for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Del Taco Restaurants in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.33%. The high price target for TACO is $14.00 and the low price target for TACO is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Del Taco Restaurants has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.60, Del Taco Restaurants has a forecasted upside of 24.3% from its current price of $9.33. Del Taco Restaurants has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants does not currently pay a dividend. Del Taco Restaurants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

In the past three months, Del Taco Restaurants insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $829,254.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 16.50% of the stock of Del Taco Restaurants is held by insiders. 67.28% of the stock of Del Taco Restaurants is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO



Earnings for Del Taco Restaurants are expected to grow by 58.33% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Del Taco Restaurants is -1.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Del Taco Restaurants is -1.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Del Taco Restaurants has a PEG Ratio of 2.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Del Taco Restaurants has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here