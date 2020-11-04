Earnings results for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Delek Logistics Partners last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm earned $117.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Delek Logistics Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Delek Logistics Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.37%. The high price target for DKL is $35.00 and the low price target for DKL is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Delek Logistics Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.50, Delek Logistics Partners has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $27.84. Delek Logistics Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Delek Logistics Partners has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Delek Logistics Partners is 137.93%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Delek Logistics Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 89.33% in the coming year. This indicates that Delek Logistics Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

In the past three months, Delek Logistics Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $168,000.00 in company stock. Only 14.84% of the stock of Delek Logistics Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings for Delek Logistics Partners are expected to grow by 5.50% in the coming year, from $3.82 to $4.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Delek Logistics Partners is 8.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Delek Logistics Partners is 8.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02.

