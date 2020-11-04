Earnings results for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Delek US last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.98. The company earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Delek US has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year. Delek US has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Delek US in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.32, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.47%. The high price target for DK is $26.00 and the low price target for DK is $12.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Delek US has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Delek US is 37.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Delek US (NYSE:DK)

In the past three months, Delek US insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Delek US is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Delek US (NYSE:DK



Earnings for Delek US are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.46) to ($1.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Delek US is -5.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Delek US is -5.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Delek US has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

