Earnings results for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Denali Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. Denali Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.85%. The high price target for DNLI is $50.00 and the low price target for DNLI is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Denali Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.30, Denali Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $45.86. Denali Therapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Denali Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

In the past three months, Denali Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,350,959.00 in company stock. Only 19.30% of the stock of Denali Therapeutics is held by insiders. 77.91% of the stock of Denali Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI



Earnings for Denali Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $2.11 to ($2.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Denali Therapeutics is -21.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Denali Therapeutics is -21.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Denali Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 11.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here