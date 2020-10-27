Earnings results for Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Denny’s last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company earned $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Denny’s has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Denny’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denny’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.37%. The high price target for DENN is $26.00 and the low price target for DENN is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Denny’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Denny’s has a forecasted upside of 40.4% from its current price of $10.33. Denny’s has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Denny’s does not currently pay a dividend. Denny’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Denny’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $201,701.00 in company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of Denny’s is held by insiders. 70.31% of the stock of Denny’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Denny’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01.

