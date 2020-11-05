Earnings results for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.75%. The high price target for XRAY is $66.00 and the low price target for XRAY is $38.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DENTSPLY SIRONA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is 16.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DENTSPLY SIRONA will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.10% next year. This indicates that DENTSPLY SIRONA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

In the past three months, DENTSPLY SIRONA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA is held by insiders. 96.00% of the stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY



Earnings for DENTSPLY SIRONA are expected to grow by 97.32% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is -209.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is -209.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a PEG Ratio of 5.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

