Earnings results for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Devon Energy last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business earned $394 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Devon Energy has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year. Devon Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Devon Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.39%. The high price target for DVN is $30.00 and the low price target for DVN is $10.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Devon Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.64, Devon Energy has a forecasted upside of 105.4% from its current price of $8.10. Devon Energy has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Devon Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Devon Energy is 31.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Devon Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.58% next year. This indicates that Devon Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

In the past three months, Devon Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of Devon Energy is held by insiders. 78.88% of the stock of Devon Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN



Earnings for Devon Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Devon Energy is -1.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Devon Energy is -1.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Devon Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

